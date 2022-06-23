Mzoe 7, Tocky Vibes for Master Zhoe’s 37th birthday bash

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ENTERTAINMENT lovers in Gwanda town are set to be treated to top entertainment as musician Master Zhoe is celebrating his 37th birthday in style with a show.

Bulawayo’s Mzoe 7 and Harare-based Tocky Vibes will be the headline acts at the celebrations slated for Singwazi Garden Pub and Grill on July 2.

They are set to share the stage with X-Studios music stable’s artistes – Bry, who has rebranded to Bry-Eze, Ndazah, Ronnie B and Thumoe E.

On the decks will be Nicksoul and Jaziri while Soulistiq will host the event.

Master Zhoe said: “Turning 37 years old is something that I’m grateful for.

Life alone, apart from the music industry has been a hard nut to crack.

From my childhood deep in the roots of Mberengwa, I never imagined myself being a force to reckon with in the mining town of Gwanda.

“I’m someone who doesn’t like parties or celebrations, but however, taking a look at where I’ve been and where I am today, I felt the need to celebrate with friends, family and fans.

Reason being that I want to appreciate them for supporting me, so this celebration is not really for me, but for them.”

Celebrating his birthday last year, Master Zhoe released a track and visuals for his single Huya.

It is not clear if he will do the same this year.

– @mthabisi_mthire