Mzoe 7, Umnikaz Wempuphu, and Nyathi Sir release new track “Kungcono” inspired by viral sermon

YOUTHFUL musicians Mzoe 7, Umnikaz Wempuphu and Nyathi Sir have bowed down to the pressure of the trending sermon, “Kungcono” as they have penned a song affiliated with the messages inscribed in the clip.

A video clip has been trending for the past fortnight, of an SDA church pastor, Mordecai Kwenda preaching about how people should be grateful for the little things they have by consistently telling them, kungcono (it’s better).

The clip has impacted many as it is very relatable.

Joining in the wave, the Bulawayo-based artistes have devised a Yanos track titled Kungcono. The track was recorded at Velocity Records with the beat produced by AK Walf. The final production was done by Patrick Yedwa.

The track is expected to be released at 7pm tonight.

Mzoe 7 said the track is a sign of their creativity.

“The song was inspired by the love of creativity and things happening around us. There’s a lot that people are going through so I thought, let’s make something for our people to finish the year jovial.

“The song talks about the things we don’t have that everybody else expects us to have, but we appreciate what we have,” said Mzoe 7.

He said it was great working with fellow young talent.

“There’s more collaborative energy coming up among these brands. We’ve been investing into building internationally recognised brands for the whole squad,” he said.

Said Nyathi Sir: “Mzoe 7 is known for riding on popular city trends, from ‘Same Whatsapp Group’ to ‘Umjolo the Pandemic’. So, when he pitched the idea to us at the recently concluded Bulawayo Men’s Conference, we were ecstatic that this time, he wanted to include up-and-coming creatives like us.

“The studio session at Velocity Records was incredible as we quickly developed a song structure and recorded it in a short time. We hope to continue collaborating with him on various projects as he’s an amazing artiste.”

Said Umnikaz Wempuphu: “It was great working with these two talented guys with whom we share the same vision. We did the song at a go in the studio and we didn’t struggle much because our talents complement each other.”

