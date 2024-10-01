Mzoe7, Seh Calaz set to rock Palace Hotel Gardens 

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Nationally acclaimed music superstars, Amapiano sensation Mzoe7 and Zimdancehall chanter Seh Calaz, are set to make their debut 2024 performance at Palace Hotel Gardens in Bulawayo this Friday.

The venue, a favourite among their fans, will host the much-anticipated event dubbed “Summer Quench”.

Adding to the excitement, rising star Marosto-Fire will share the stage with the renowned artistes, offering him a platform to gain recognition in the City of Kings and Queens.

Entertainment on the decks will be handled by DJ Ayaxx, DJ Keitho, and DJ Tesso, with Mr Jaiva serving as the host for the night. Fans of Seh Calaz, known as Mabhanditi, and Mzoe7’s Gagagugu family, can look forward to hearing their favourite hits performed live, promising an unforgettable night of music.

Palace Entertainment publicist, DJ Keitho, highlighted that the mixed-genre event is aimed at accommodating a diverse audience while fostering connections between local and out-of-town artists.

“Summer is upon us, and as a brand, we’re committed to delivering high-quality entertainment. Friday’s event will cater to fans of Zimdancehall, house, and Amapiano, offering a great way to cool down from the recent heatwave,” said DJ Keitho.

@mthabisi_mthire