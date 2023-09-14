Mzoe7, Voltz JT added to Castle Draught Ultra Beer Festival line-up

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IF you thought the lineup featuring Freddie Gwala, Babes Wodumo, and Platform One was the epitome of unbridled entertainment, then you thought wrong. The inaugural Castle Lager Ultra Beer Festival, scheduled for 30 September at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, has upped the ante by adding two exceptional local acts to the mix: Mzoe7 and Voltz JT.

This festival, a brainchild of Neafrica Productions, is poised to bring the month of September to a spectacular close, igniting the city with a blazing display of musical talent.

In an interview, Pray Moyo, the visionary behind Neafrica Productions, revealed that the festival will be preceded by a series of exciting roadshows across the city, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

“The build up to Castle Lager Ultra Beer Festival continues to offer best news to the Bulawayo patrons.

As the journey continues our marketing team is rolling out a major campaign which will have roadshows starting from the 15th of September. Championing these roadshows will be Simunye Simunye, Khizollamaak, Crazy Masters, Pumula Junctions, Sasha Star, Lyrical B and many others will visit the following locations, Bulawayo City Centre, Mzilikazi, Nguboyenja, Entumbane, Cowdray Park, Luveve, Pumula, Emganwini, Nkulumane and others. These roadshows will have competitions and prizes from one of our partners Style and Image Hair care Products,” he said.

He paid homage to diverse parastatals who support the initiative and challenged promoters to play by the book.

“As we prepare for this event, we are more than happy with the support we are getting from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Censorship Board and the Immigration these state instruments have been pivotal in helping us build up this event. We therefore urge all other promoters to work hand in hand with these institutions to help build a solid industry in this country,” said Moyo.

In the same vein, Freddie Gwala will be launching his long awaited album titled, Iparole on October 7 in Bulawayo. — @MbuleloMpofu