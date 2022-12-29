Mzoe7’s RoilBAA for Outstanding Male Artiste well deserved

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

One of Bulawayo’s finest artistes, Mzoe7 scooped the Outstanding male artist of the year at the recently held Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA).

A well-deserved award this was as the young gentleman who has made a name for himself through hard work and consistency, was really hands-on in the music industry. Despite encountering a setback following the death of his father in September, he made sure he was part of the big events that took place throughout the year, not only in Bulawayo but across the country. He even bagged a couple of international gigs.

Commenting on his RoilBAA win, Mzoe7 said: “Everyone on the nominees’ list worked hard. Being awarded Male Artist of the year is more than a great feeling, it’s actually an honour. I really put in my all this year, in fact, the whole team did, from events to image, to partnerships.”

This award was his second from the RoilBAAs.

Mzoe7 went on to thank all those who have been supporting him.

“People make me who I am. They motivate me as they listen to my music and attend our shows. We wouldn’t be anything without them. I’m also grateful to our X-Studios producer, Hitkiid for the great music he produced this year and the whole X-Studios team for a job well done,” Mzoe7 said.

The music guru promised that people should be on the lookout for great things next year saying, “there’s no time to rest”.

In January, the artiste is set to release new music and visuals.