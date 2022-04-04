N.U.S.T. graduates venture into gaming

Gamers at Extreme Gaming Centre. Inset: Dalithemba Mdlongwa (left) and Busisa Kunene the co-owners of the gaming arcade

Nkosile Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

WHAT started off as an idea of two young entrepreneurs in Bulawayo has come to fruition as they have ventured into the video gaming business.

From an investment of US$8 000, Dalithemba Mdlongwa (25) and Busisa Kunene (25) both graduates from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) are now proud co-owners of Extreme Gaming Centre.

The gaming cafe is what every gamer would appreciate.

It caters for all ages, something that differentiates it from the rest countrywide.

During a tour of the centre at the weekend, the news crew was shown a gaming menu of popular motor and machine games that include Fifa, Need for Speed, Gran Tourismo, Moto GP, Halo Infinite, Far cry and Gears of war.

Kunene who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Commerce said they ventured into this business after noticing that the majority of ordinary citizens cannot afford to buy gaming equipment for their homes.

They decided to try and bridge that gap by introducing the gaming centre.

Also, this was their way to provide entertainment and keep people busy so as to keep youths away from drug and alcohol abuse.

“We noticed that things like gaming are far beyond the scope of ordinary Zimbabweans.

For one to get a console machine costs a lot of money.

We have kids in Zimbabwe who aren’t able to play games in their homes due to financial distresses and we’re here to provide that for them.

“They can come to play these games using our equipment so that they are also engaged and get to know what’s happening in the global village.

“Of course, gaming started a long time ago, but there’s now a huge investment in the gaming industry all over the world.

This is also a better way to spend your time, rather than to engage in drugs, alcohol and other anti-social amenities,” Kunene said.

He said there are plans to open more branches in the city and elsewhere.

“We want to buy more stations and equipment which is diverse as we plan to penetrate the industry.

We want people to come here to have fun and get first-class services.”

Mdlongwa who has a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Biology and Bio-Chemistry said their vision was to grow the business, with a view to being an incubation centre for sportspersons.

He said their advantage was their strong social network as they possess a sound appreciation of using technology.

“This is a multi-billion dollar industry.

There are people making a living out of it.

We want to be an incubation centre where we’ll provide people with equipment,” said Mdlongwa.

The Extreme Gaming Centre’s co-partners come a long way, having met in 2011 at high school when they were athletes.

Mdlongwa was at David Livingstone while Kunene was at John Talach.

Seeing that Zimbabwe was picking up its stride when it comes to the development of the gaming industry, Mdlongwa and Kunene were upbeat that there was potential for finding a great gaming audience hence their decision to set up the gaming centre.