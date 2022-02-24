Naak Musiq, Amaroto join Cassper for Byo gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Following the relaxation of lockdown measures, the entertainment scene in the country’s cultural hub, Bulawayo, has been very vibrant with more and more South African acts making their way to the city.

This has been a mega boost for the city as it is boosting domestic tourism as people from different parts of the country are coming down to the city to attend these concerts.

Following the very successful show this past weekend that featured South Africa’s Young Stunna and South Africa-based Zimbabwe-born DJ Zandimaz, party lovers are in for another huge treat this Sunday.

Leading South African rapper and record producer Cassper Nyovest will be in the city with Naak Musiq and Amaroto being added onto the Sunday Summer “Big boys party” line-up. Locals King 98 and P.O.Y are also expected to perform in what is promising to be an explosive gig at the Hockey Stadium.

With Cassper Nyovest still basking in glory with his Siyathandana track, the stage is set to be ablaze as Reece Madlisa and Zuma will also churn out their hits. The duo affectionately known as Amaroto has had Amapiano lovers dancing to their hits for the past two years.

From Jazzidiscliples (Zlele) to Sithi Sithi, Lengoma, VSOP, uLazi and more, they have undoubtedly solidified their place within the congested Amapiano scene.

King 98 and P.O.Y will likely have an added advantage of home ground and are expected to utilise that as warm-up acts.

The show is set to start at midday so as to give people ample time for fun. One of the organisers of the event Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa of 3D Events said everything is in place for the show.

“We’re excited about this afternoon event and we’re encouraging people to come in time so we can keep the times of the curfew. We’ve finalised contracts with all of the artistes on the line-up and are now just finishing the clearance process,” said Mdu. – @mthabisi_mthire