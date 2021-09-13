Naaz applies for races

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) has written to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) requesting to stage two selection events for the Under-18 teams, which will represent the country in the regional games in December.

Naaz wants to stage selection races in Harare and Bulawayo as part of preparations for the Africa Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Under-20 Games that will be held in Lesotho.

With the athletics season having ended, Naaz president Tendai Tagara said only athletes whose names have been submitted to the SRC as part of the provisional team will be allowed to compete in the two events.

“We wrote to the SRC asking for clearance to hold two events, one in Harare on September 18 and the other in Bulawayo a week later. We’ve also submitted a list of provisional athletes for clearance in accordance with SRC requirements. The list is from our database,” said Tagara.

Countries expected to participate in the Lesotho Games are Angola, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. – @ZililoR