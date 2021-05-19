Naaz brings forward mid-year meeting

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) has brought forward its half-year general meeting to precede the National Track and Field Championships set for National Sports Stadium B Arena on Saturday May 22 in Harare.

Naaz is taking advantage of the championships that will be attended by all provinces to hold its meeting on the eve of the event.

Tendai Tagara, Naaz president, said: “Bringing forward the mid-year meeting enables us to cut costs as we take advantage of provinces coming for the championships. All provincial chairpersons will attend the meeting to be held on Friday, where they will also present reports on what thy have been doing in the first half of the year and also state outstanding matters. This also happens to be our first meeting since the election of the present Naaz leadership.”

One topical item expected to be discussed is failure of athletes to clock Olympic qualification times for the Tokyo Games in July.

To date, no Zimbabwean athlete, sprinter, long distance or field events participants have qualified for the global showpiece. – @ZililoR