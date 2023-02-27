Naaz invites participants for World Athletics online coaching course

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) is inviting participants for the World Athletics (WA) online coaching course that will run from March 1-30.

The course will have three days of practical lessons which will take place at White City Stadium.

World Athletics will appoint an instructor who will facilitate the course that has a registration fee of US$20.

Registration for the course is open and can be done through Naaz.

The course comes after Naaz recently conducted an eight-day level two coaches and certification training that was held at White City Stadium.

The course focused on sprints and hurdles only.

It had 10 participants with seven local coaches, two from Zambia and one from Botswana. [email protected]