Naaz pegs athletics course fees using parallel market rate

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe  (Naaz) has joined the bandwagon of organisations and outlets using the parallel market exchange rate after pegging fees for its upcoming training course using the illegal rate.

The Level 1 course, set to run at White City Stadium in Bulawayo from October 22-31, has been pegged at US$250 or $35 000, according to a letter signed by Naaz secretary-general Cynthia Phiri.

This shows that the association used the 1:140 rate and not official exchange rate which stands at 1:88.

Had Naaz used the official rate, course participants would have been asked to fork out $22 000.

“The National Athletics Association  of Zimbabwe is inviting your athletics coach to attend an international Coaches Course to be run from 22-31 October 2021 in Bulawayo. We have experts appointed by World Athletics that will conduct the courses.

Only 20  coaches will be trained in  the courses, course fee: US$250 or now open to rtgs $35 000 (pay deposit (of) $5000 to secure slot, only four slots remaining. Due to Covid-19 regulations, no food and accommodation. You are encouraged to pay at least US$50 deposit to secure a place,” wrote Phiri.

 

 

