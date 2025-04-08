Naaz pledges zero tolerance for doping ahead of Junior Championships

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) has issued a clear message ahead of the 2025 Junior Championships at White City Stadium on Saturday declaring there will be zero tolerance for doping, cheating, or any form of unsporting behavior.

As Zimbabwe’s brightest young athletes prepare for one of the country’s most significant sporting events, Naaz Secretary General Cynthia Phiri has stressed that integrity and fair play must be at the heart of the competition.

The event will be used as a qualifier for the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games in July.

The stakes are high, and Phiri’s message is equally clear: only those who compete cleanly and fairly will be rewarded with the honor of wearing the national vest.

“Only clean champions will wear the national vest. We are not just preparing our young athletes for the Region 5 Games in Namibia, but we are also shaping the future leaders of Zimbabwe,” said Phiri.