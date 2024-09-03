Naaz takes stock

Online Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe met in Harare to review its performance and that of partnerships at this year’s Olympics.

Zimbabwe managed to have two athletes reach the final of the men’s 200m while marathon runner Isaac Mpofu finished 19th.

Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba finished sixth and eighth respectively in the second Olympic Games in which a Zimbabwean runner has reached the final after Brian Dzinga’s feat of 2008.

“The Association held an Olympic Review meeting to deliberate on the just-ended Olympic cycle and the future of the sport going forward. There were plenary discussions by sprints and middle distance coaches to strategise for the upcoming World Relays and subsequently Tokyo 2025 World Championships,” wrote Naaz on their Facebook wall.