NAAZ targets American athletes for African Championships

Online Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe is targeting athletes from US universities who are now on off-season following the end of the collegiate games.

Zimbabwe intends sending a strong team to the Senior African Championships in Doula, Cameroon next month to what should be the final selection event for this year’s Paris Olympic Games.

“The America college calendar is over, we are targeting to bring those close to Olympic qualifying times especilly sprinters in the 100 and 200m combined with relays,” said NAAZ president Tendai Tagara at the weekend.

With Makanakaishe Charamba, Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Isaac Mpofu having qualified already, NAAZ is hopeful that any of Clinton Muunga, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Leon Tafirenyika, Takudzwa Chiyangwa, Ashley Miller and Vimbai Maisvoreva will make the grade for individual events and possibly relays alongside local based Ngoni Makusha.