Naaz to hold World Athletics course at White City

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) will hold the World Athletics middle and long-distance level Two CECS course at White City Stadium next month.

Initially the course was scheduled for August but due to Covid-19 restrictions that barred public gatherings and intercity travelling the course was postponed.

The course is now set for November 9-19 with German coach, Gunter Lange, expected to be the facilitator.

Lange was the World Athletics director, for more than 10 years, and retired last year in November to pursue consultancy.

Presently, he is a senior lecturer for World Athletics, responsible for running middle- and long-distance courses.

He is also the brains behind the successful Uganda project that has produced world champions, and Olympians.

“Naaz wishes to inform you that the World Athletics middle and long-distance level 11 CECS course which was supposed to take place from 21-28 August 2020 in Bulawayo will now take place from November 9-19 and the venue remains the same.

“The course fee is still US$500 and all those who were fully paid please note that the amount is equivalent to US$200 and you have to top up US$300 or equivalent. Unfortunately, the cost of living has gone too high to manage the course.

“The course registration fee covers food, accommodation, certification fee, and administration fee. The venue of course will be White City Stadium,” read a statement from Naaz.

Meanwhile, Naaz will hold its annual general meeting in Gweru this weekend. Following what has been a tough year as most races were cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the association will table plans for the next 365 days.— @innocentskizoe