E-Creator 'fraudster' arrested

Naboth Rizla pens 4 books

13 Jul, 2023 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Naboth Rizla pens 4 books Naboth Rizla

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

RAPPER and artiste manager, Naboth Rizla (born Naboth Rimayi) has extended his portfolio to authorship and will tomorrow virtually launch his second title 4-book series, “So you have a song – What next?”

Naboth Rizla who is Luminous’ manager gave a synopsis of the publication.

He said the book will address some of the critical problems that artistes face with publishing their songs and profiting from them.

“This book is meant to help artistes come up with ways of how to customise and build their own systems for releasing and monetising music,” he said.

Selling out without selling out book cover

The artiste-centered publication is divided into topics that include the following;

  1. 5 things you must not leave the studio without.
  2. How to choose the best Music Distribution Service.
  3. How to launch your single in 30 days.
  4. How to monetise your single.

The book’s artwork, design and layout were done by Ana Swartz from The Healer Hip-Hop, a German-based platform showcasing the genre’s therapeutic power to the mind and soul.

Naboth Rizla met Swartz through a mutual friend, Neville Sigauke from Mbira DzeHipHop. Before this, Naboth Rizla penned a book titled, “Selling out without selling out: A Musician’s Guide to Airplay and Sustainability” in 2020.

The book is available on Amazon.

Naboth Rizla is widely-known for curating DaGrapeVibe Rap Battles. – @MbuleloMpofu.

 

