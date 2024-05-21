NAC’s ‘Sister–to-Sister’ programme helps reduce school drop-outs, tames gender-based violence

Nqobile Bhebhe in Makonde

THE National Aids Council (NAC)’s ‘Sister to Sister’ programme has been credited for reducing school dropout rate for girls and gender-based domestic violence in Makonde District.

This emerged on Tuesday during a field trip by journalists in the district. The ‘Sister to Sister’ programme was introduced by NAC in 2006 and aims to reduce HIV prevalence among vulnerable groups aged between 10 and 24.

Girls and young women have been equipped with knowledge about their sexual and reproductive rights.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tour, Richmond Secondary School senior teacher, Mrs Stella Mariwenga said the Sister to Sister programme has transformed lives of the girl child in the school.

She noted that absenteeism and dropout rates, which was fueled by influx of artisanal miners has reduced.

“Since we began the programme, we have seen a remarkable reduction of school drop outs and absenteeism in the school.

“Our analysis points to Sister to Sister programme that is done by NAC,” she said.

Mrs Mariwenga added that the confidence of girls has been boosted and critical life skills are being imparted on them which is beneficial to the society.

Ministry of Woman Affairs coordinator in the district, Mrs Margaret Mawadze said rates of gender-based violence, rapes cases and early marriages has dropped in the province.

“We are grateful to the Sister to Sister initiative as we have seen few cases of gender based violence and rape. Our appeal is for the programme to continue for a foreseeable time.”

Journalists from several media houses are touring NAC Mashonaland West initiated programs to have an appreciation of HIV interventions implemented by NAC and strategic partners.