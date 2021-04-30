NACZ boss leads Gweru artistes for Covid-19 vaccination

Midlands Bureau Chief

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director, Nicholas Moyo, yesterday led artists from Gweru who received their first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Moyo took his second jab at the Civic Centre after receiving his first one in Harare. He was joined by Gweru-based artists who included award-winning gospel musician Amai Patai and Man Soul Jah among many other musicians and models.

The city’s artists welcomed the vaccination programme which they were included in after they pleaded with Government. Moyo said it was important that artists are vaccinated as they are role models to many people.

“We’re encouraging the arts sector to embrace the vaccination programme that is being rolled out by Government. We believe as Zimbabweans, we’re part of the population and we play a critical role in encouraging our consumers of arts to take up the vaccine,” the NACZ director said.

He added that President Mnangagwa and his Government have been vaccinated – a development that artists ought to embrace as they deal with members of the public. “We applaud the creatives for publicising and talking about the vaccine so that the message gets to the people,” he said. Amai Patai also encouraged fellow artists to be vaccinated so as to show leadership while also mitigating against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“As artists, since we deal with the public who’re our supporters, we have to show leadership. Prevention is better than cure meaning this is the rightful thing to do for us, our families and our fans,” she said just after receiving her first jab.

Man Soul Jah also urged members of the public to get vaccinated saying the vaccine has been a success as evidenced by testimonies from people who have received it.