NACZ congratulates African Awards nominees

Showbiz Correspondent

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has congratulated Jah Prayzah, Sha Sha and Winky D, who were recently nominated for the African Entertainment Awards United States of America (AEAUSA).

The three artistes were nominated for the Entertainer of the Year, Best Female Artiste and Best Dancehall Artiste award categories respectively.

The AEAUSA which are set to be held on December 12 are regarded as Africa’s biggest awards that have honoured the continent’s excellence since 2015.

The awards ceremony is held annually in New Jersey where 30 awards are presented to African artistes across all crafts and industries.

In separate letters to the high-flying artistes, NACZ Director Nicholas Moyo said the nominations were in recognition of the artistes’ talent, passion and dedication to their craft which they had exhibited throughout their musical careers.

“As NACZ we are proud that your work has raised high the national flag and we appreciate that all this has come due to your talent and passion for music which has raised your stature in the local and international music circles,” he said .

Moyo said the nomination for the awards had elevated the profile of the artiste’s brands and the general arts industry in Zimbabwe.

“It is my humble submission that this continental recognition will propel you to even greater success. We wish you the best of luck on the Awards night and all the best in your future endeavours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NACZ Director has encouraged BET Award Winner and Africa Entertainment Awards (AEAUSA) Nominee Sha Sha to remain focused and dedicated to her music to blossom into an international music brand.

Moyo was speaking in Harare, yesterday after meeting the South Africa based musician who is visiting the country.

“The quality of your work is the one that will give you an entry into stardom. Once you are in there and you have built a brand it does not matter what you will produce people will always go for a brand,” Mr Moyo said.