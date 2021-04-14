NACZ Mat South provincial arts manager retires after 17 years

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA’s Talent Innovation Mentorship Exercise (TIME) project has honoured outgoing National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) provincial arts manager Nokuthula Moyo who retired last week after serving the arts body for 17 years.

Moyo bid farewell last Friday at an event that was graced by NACZ director, Nicholas Moyo. At the event, he was honoured with a portrait which was drawn by budding visual artist, Zie The Artist.

Zie The Artist said it took him three hours to put together the portrait of Moyo that has left many in awe of his talent.

“It took me roughly three hours to put together the portrait that I drew using acrylic paints on canvas. When Drivo told me that they were doing a farewell for Mr Moyo, a person who spent most of his life supporting us as artistes, I felt honoured to do a painting for him on behalf of artistes to show how much we appreciate his work.

“I wanted something that he’d forever look at and remember,” said Zie The Artist.

Incoming Matabeleland South provincial arts manager, Percy Vela said Moyo played a huge part in turning around the arts sector of the rainbow province.

“It has been an honour to work with such a dedicated individual who for over one and a half decades put his heart in developing the arts of the province and nation.

“One of the successes during his tenure include initiating the building of seven culture villages in the province, namely Madabe in Mangwe, Godlwayo in Insiza, Enyandeni in Gwanda North, Beitbridge Culture Village in Zezani, Nswazi Culture Village and Bolamba in Gwanda South. – @mthabisi_mthire