Nadia Nakai drops new single, Not The Same

Showbiz Reporter

In true boom bap fashion, Nadia has given fans a well-packaged presentation in the new single Not the Same; a collaborative effort by production opulence Soko7 and Kronik alongside featured artist Lucasraps.

Nadia’s dance number presents listeners with yet another radio-friendly ditty, demonstrating Nadia’s unfaltering consistency.

A traditional hip-hop flex lay with residual tinges of pop, the single positions Nadia Nakai exuding prowess in every respect. A track articulating Nakai’s essence as something which cannot be replicated and most certainly as something which cannot be compared, Not The Same is Nadia’s affirmation that this lane is hers and hers alone.

A diss song at its core, the single is void of maliciousness or a specific target as Nakai maintains that she fashions and operates in her own lane. The frolic between kittenish vocals and deep-set vocal delivery mirrors this same technique imposed by the producers with the 808. Thus a reiteration that Not The Same may be a diss track, a flex track, but in the end, it is all just banter.

“The track itself is about feeling yourself… speaking your sh*t, basically saying that you’re not coming out unless your cheque is paid,” comments, Nadia Nakai.