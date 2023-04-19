Nadia Nakai returns for the Young, Famous & African television series

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE second season of Young, Famous & African will continue to star Nadia Nakai, a rapper and media personality who is both South African and Zimbabwean.

She was born in South Africa but her mother is a Zimbabwean.

NetflixSA revealed the cast on social media on 18 April and the Naaa Meeaan hitmaker is part of a stellar cast hailing from Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.

These include Andile Ncube, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Nadia Nakai, Naked DJ, Zari Hassan, Khanyi Mbau, Swanky Jerry, Kayleigh Schwark, Diamond Platnumz, 2Baba and new faces, Bonang Matheba, Ghanaian-American Afro-Dancehall musician Fantana, former Big Brother Africa contestant Luis Munana, model and socialite Sebabatso Mothibi, model and actress Rosette Ncwana.

Popular South African reality series Young, Famous & African made its Netflix debut in March of last year. The show centres on the lives of a group of young, well-known, and affluent media figures who reside in Johannesburg, South Africa. Viewers follow the group of pals as they advance their jobs, look for love, and even quarrel.

The Second Season, whose trailer was also dropped on Tuesday is set to premiere on May 19 however, the exact number of episodes is still undetermined.

The quintessential Queen of Cool who was girlfriend to the late South African rapper, AKA, Nadia Nakai has solidified herself as a force to reckon with within the South African television and music industry. – @MbuleloMpofu