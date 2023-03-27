Nakaluba win inaugural Shanyai football tournament

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NAKALUBA are the winners of the inaugural Shanyai Football Club coordinated tournament after beating competition organisers 1-0 in the final.

The tournament, held at Victoria Falls’ Chinotimba Stadium on Saturday, saw organisers extending invitation to Hwange clubs Ingagula and Baobab Rovers to make it a six-team tournament, with the winners of the two groups clashing in the final for the top prize.

Initially, the organisers had arranged that four Victoria Falls Zifa Matabeleland North Division Two Soccer League teams – Shanyai, Nakaluba, Sao Paulo and Monde compete in the tournament.

Pool A had hosts Shanyai, Sao Paulo and Baobab Rovers, with winners Nakaluba, Monde and Ingagula grouped in Pool B.

On their way to the final, Nakaluba topped the group with four points following a 1-0 win against visiting Ingagula as well as a 0-0 draw with rivals Monde who played a goalless draw with Ingagula in their group match.

Just like Nakaluba, Shanyai registered one win, a 2-1 victory against Baobab Rovers before sharing spoils with Sao Paulo. Baobab Rovers and Sao Paulo also drew 0-0.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo women’s football team Ubuntu Queens clobbered Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School girls 6-0 in the final’s curtain raiser.

All participating teams got playing kits courtesy of tournament partners Shanyai World, Diaspora Insurance, Zambuko Insurance and Bimma Entertainment.

The two women teams’ kits were donated by Birmingham City and West Brom football clubs of England. [email protected]