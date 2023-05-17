Nakamba 90 minutes from history

Nakamba 90 minutes from history

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba is 90  minutes away from being part of history-making Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town who secured their place in the Premiership final playoff of Tuesday night.

Luton overturned a 2-1 first-leg away deficit to Sunderland, winning the return home leg 2-0 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

The Hatters, as Luton are known as, went into Tuesday night’s encounter needing to win by a two-goal margin, something they did with a good, disciplined performance to knock the former Premiership side, Sunderland.

Goals by Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer were enough to send the Hatters to Wembley.

The final at Wembley will be played on Saturday, May 27 with the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Coventry City and Middlesbrough going on to face Luton.

Coventry and Middlesbrough drew the first leg 0-0.

