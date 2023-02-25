Nakamba available to face Birmingham

Marvelous Nakamba in Luton Town colours

The Chronicle

 

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is available for Luton Town when they face Birmingham in an English Championship fixture at St. Andrew’s today.

Kick off for the match is 17:00 Zimbabwean time.

Nakamba limped off injured against Burnley in his first start at home since he joined Luton Town on loan from Aston Villa on deadline day. The Haters lost the match 1-0 to the log leaders, a first loss in five matches.

“Marvelous Nakamba can’t continue after picking up an injury. He is replaced by Allan Campbell,” wrote the club last Saturday.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards provided a positive team news update ahead of Saturday’s trip to Birmingham City.

Edwards was able to share an encouraging update on Cody Drameh, Carlton Morris and Nakamba who were all forced off at different stages last weekend, with all three available for the trip to St Andrew’s.

According to Edwards, Nakamba had started to tighten up in his groin leading to him being substituted.

“Marvelous was starting to tighten up with his groin, but he is available,” announced Edwards.

Luton Town are sixth on the log and if they maintain their spot in the top six, they will have an opportunity to play in the playoffs for a chance to earn promotion to the English Premier League.

