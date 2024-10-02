Nakamba back in Warriors set up

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

MARVELOUS Nakamba has received his first call under new Warriors coach,Michael Nees.

In a media release yesterday afternoon by the national association, the former Bantu Rovers youth was included in the squad.

The presence of the Luton Town midfield destroyer is expected to galvanise the department and provide cover to the back four for the match against Namibia on October 9, in an Afcon qualifying tie.

Because of his experience and exposure to a more competitive league, may see him partnered by FC Nantes’ Marshall Munetsi or workaholic as Zimbabwe puts in a strong bid to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals next year.

Nakamba, who was captain of the side and the highest profile star in the side before injury forced him out of the national senior team, is a notable addition to the side called up by the new national coach.

The coach kept faith in Washington Arubi of Marumo Gallants, Brentford’s Marley Tavaziva and Dynamos’ Martin Mapisa who was not so impressive in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup match against Orapa United recently.

In defence, he has Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC)Copenhagen), Godknows Murirwa (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati) and Jordan Zemura (Udinese).

Garananga and Takwara look set to stay on as the trusted centreback pairing.

Marvellous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Nakamba’s call up provides for competition in the department with Munetsi and Rinomhota up for the defensive roles while Derby Count’s Tawanda Chirewa and Brian Banda can be entrusted with providing creativity and firepower upfront where Khama Billiat is a certain starter as he has had a good season on the local scene.

The scoring duo of Knowledge Musona and Nyasha Mushekwi are not part of the squad. There were calls for Nees to consider them in his next assignments.

The Luton Town defensive midfielder has had game time in the opening matches of the English Championship so far.

Zimbabwe take on Namibia in an Afcon 2025 qualifying match at Orlando Stadium in South Africa next week.

The players will assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday, October 6 to prepare for the October 9 game.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

Defenders

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murirwa (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Midfielders

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Forwards

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)