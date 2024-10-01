Nakamba bounces back to the Warriors as Nees announces Afcon squad

Online Reporter

MICHAEL Nees has recalled Marvellous Nakamba to the Warriors.

Nakamba who was captain of the side and the highest profile star in the side before injury forced him out of the national senior team, is a notable addition to the side called up by the new national coach.

The scoring duo of Knowledge Musona and Nyasha Mushekwi are not part of the squad. There were calls for Nees to consider them in his next assignments.

The Luton Town defensive midfielder has had game time in the opening matches of the English Championship so far.

Zimbabwe take on Namibia in an Afcon 2025 qualifying match at Orlando Stadium in South Africa next week.

The players will assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday, October 6 to prepare for the October 11 game.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

Defenders

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murirwa (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Midfielders

Marvellous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Forwards

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)