Nakamba feels the love at Luton Town

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba says he has felt welcome at his new side Luton Town whom he joined last Tuesday and made his debut at the weekend.

It was a perfect debut as his Championship side beat Stoke City 1-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Nakamba came on as a second-half substitute, introduced in the 62nd minute for Allan Campbell for his maiden appearance in Luton Town colours.

Commenting after making his debut, Nakamba on Instagram said: “Delighted to have signed on loan for Luton Town for the remainder of the season. Many thanks to the fans and everyone at the club for welcoming me.”

The midfielder joined the second-tier side last Tuesday on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

He was forced to make a move away from Villa after coach Unai Emery told him he was not his plans for the season. [email protected]