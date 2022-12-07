Nakamba Foundation postpones girls football tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) has announced the postponement of the girls’ soccer tournament that had been initially intended for last month.

MNF on Wednesday announced that the competition will now be held in January 2023.

“The postponement was necessitated by a need to mobilise more resources towards the tournament. As the foundation will look forward to an exciting edition in 2023.

The tournament will consist of eight teams drawn from four of Zimbabwe’s women football league.

“The Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League has selected and submitted the participating teams that will be unveiled via the foundation’s social media platforms in due course together with dates and tournament venue,” read a statement from the foundation.

Zimbabwe and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, said: “In January we get to support the girl child. I’m thrilled to be a part of the growth of girls football in Zimbabwe”.

In June, Nakamba hosted a boys competition at White City Stadium.

MNF was established in 2019, as a way of giving back to the community using the power of sport and education.

To date the foundation has paid school fees for over 1 500 pupils countrywide and is in the process of constructing the Nakamba Sports Complex among other projects.

