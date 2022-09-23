Nakamba girls football tournaments for November

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ASTON Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has lived up to his promise by officially announcing the launch of a girls football tournament that will be held in November.

In June, Nakamba hosted a boys competition at White City Stadium and hinted he had plans to also host a girls competition.

Nakamba has since announced that the inaugural edition will consist of eight teams drawn from four of Zimbabwe’s women football leagues.

“The Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League has selected and submitted the participating teams that will be unveiled via the foundation’s social media platforms in due course together with dates and tournament venue.

“The foundation is excited by this new addition to its programs, which accelerate the rapid growth of girl’s football and assist in nurturing talented girls who aspire to be outstanding football stars in the near future,” read a statement from the foundation.

Nakamba said: “I’m glad that the commitment of supporting young people through sport and education continues, I urge everyone to assist us on the journey of investing in the growth of girls football and of supporting the girl child.”

The foundation was established in 2019, as a way of giving back to the community using the power of sport and education.

To date, the foundation has paid school fees for over 1 500 pupils countrywide, hosted the under 17 boy’s invitational tournament in June 2022 and is in the process of constructing the Nakamba Sports Complex among other projects.

[email protected]