Nakamba in do or die PSL promotional game

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town will be hoping to use home advantage and overturn a 2-1 semi-final first leg Premiership promotion result when they host Sunderland at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

The Hatters, as Luton are known as, need to win the Tuesday tie by at least two goals to secure their play-off final place at Wembley.

The match will head for extra-time if Luton wins by a goal after 90 minutes. Should the extra-time fail to separate the two sides, they will head for penalty shootouts.

In the first leg played on Saturday, Elijah Adebayo fired the Hatters into an 11-minute lead before Amad Diallo and Trai Hume turned the game around in the Black Cats’ favour.

Nakamba, on loan from Aston Villa has been a key figure in Luton’s campaign and can cap it up by inspiring his side to Wembley and possibly to the English Premiership.

The winner of Tuesday’s semi-final at Kenilworth Road will face either Middlesbrough or Coventry City who drew the first-leg of the semi-final 0-0.

