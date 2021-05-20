Nakamba in man of the match performance

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba atoned for a sluggish start in Wednesday night’s English Premiership match against Tottenham Hotspurs by creating Aston Villa’s equaliser.

Villa won the game 2-1 at the Tottenham Stadium.

Starting for the first time in six matches, Nakamba was evidently rusty in the early stages and was guilty of handing Tottenham the lead when he failed to deal with a bouncing ball that Steven Bergwijn buried.

He dusted himself and plugged gaps, stopping Tottenham from playing any meaningful interchanges.

In the 20th minute, Nakamba sent a probing ball into the danger zone and Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilón swiped at it to score a comical own-goal and equalise for the visitors.

Villa grabbed the winner in the 39th minute through Ollie Watkins to heap more misery on Tottenham’s interim manager Ryan Mason.

Nakamba got an impressive 7/10 rating for his performance and he took to Twitter to celebrate his team’s victory.

“Heart of a lion, we will never give up. Well-deserved 3 points and one more game to go,” Nakamba tweeted.

Villa are now 11th with 52 points and play their final game of the season against Chelsea.