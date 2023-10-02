Nakamba inspires historic win

ZIMBABWE international midfielder, Marvellous Nakamba was voted man-of-the-match by English Premier League Luton as they registered their first win of the season, beating Everton 2-1 on the road on Saturday.

It was their first Premier League win since April 25, 1992 when the Hatters beat Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road. The wait took 11,480 days and history was made at Goodison Park, the home of the nine-time champions of England, Everton. Luton won thanks to goals from two heroes of last season — captain Tom Lockyer and top goalscorer Carlton Morris. At the end of the match, the official X handle for Luton announced that Nakamba had been voted man-of-the-match for his 23 successful passes, nine duels won and six tackles. Match-winner Morris paid tribute to the Luton Town support.

The striker, who hit 20 goals last season to help the Hatters to promotion, scored his first from open play this term when slamming home a wonderful first-time finish to double the lead on the half-hour. “It’s a massive win and for us to be able to give that back to the fans, who have stuck with us so loyally, and go over to them at the end it means a lot.

“It brings a massive smile to my face to give them back what they deserve. They were there at Exeter — that’s a long old trip, and we’ll continue to pay them back as much as we can.” — Sports Reporter/Luton.