Nakamba meets corporate captains

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) says it is engaging corporates and communities to partner it as it works to help the boys and girls achieve their dreams.

The foundation’s representative Nduduzo Mdlalose-Sibanda said they will soon announce four partnerships that they have clinched with corporates that share the same vision.

He said the partnerships will help sustain their programmes and projects meant to assist boys and girls.

Nakamba has taken a cue from other African sport icons after seeking to set up a sports facility to nurture young talent in Bulawayo. The facility will be set up on a five-hectare piece of land in Bulawayo’s Mahatshula suburb. The Nakamba Foundation has so far assisted 2 500 children and youths under its education assistance programme.

Mdlalose-Sibanda said they were happy that they have since established a good working relationship with Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) and Bulawayo based United Refineries Limited.

“Marvelous Nakamba was recently at Hwange Colliery Company Limited at the invitation of the company’s managing director, Mr Blake Mhatiwa,” said Mdlalose-Sibanda.

Speaking about his visit to HCCL Nakamba said: “It was a great meeting with Hwange Colliery Company Limited, managing director Mr Blake Mhatiwa in my beloved birth town. I’m so excited to be part of the sustainable development goals in Hwange.”

Mdlalose- Sibanda said they hope this engagement will help them speak with different communities on different issues.

“We hope these engagements with corporates and communities will help us fulfil our dream of establishing a sports centre. We want the centre to address issues of life skills, raise awareness on drug and substance abuse among other issues. When Marvelous is in the country, this should inspire the youths as he has proved that individuals can achieve their dreams despite societal challenges they might be facing,” he said.

On Saturday, Nakamba, who is in the country and enjoying the off-season break after helping Luton Town secure promotion to the Premier League, was part of the crowd that witnessed a Bulawayo HIV/Aids Soccer tournament, a communities awareness programme that was held at Emganwini suburb . The tournament was organised by his foundation in partnership with United Refineries Limited.

The Hwange-bred midfielder, who was on loan at Luton, is expected to return to his parent club Aston Villa before the claret and blue decide on his future.

Nakamba invited Villa captain John McGinn to spend part of the off-season break in Victoria Falls.

McGinn arrived in the country on Tuesday in the company of his fiancée Sarah Stokes and the couple was expected to spend two days in the resort city. — @FungaiMuderere