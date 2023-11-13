Nakamba, Munetsi, Prince join Warriors in Rwanda

Warriors head coach Baltemar Brito barks instructions to midfielder Walter Musona while Peter Muduhwa listens at their first field training session held at Rwanda’s Pele Stadium yesterday

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE Europe-based duo of Marvellous Nakamba and Marshal Munetsi are expected to join Warriors camp in Rwanda tomorrow ahead of Warriors’ 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C game against the Central African country on Wednesday at Huye Stadium in Butare.

The first Warriors contingent to travel to Rwanda included local-based players Tanaka Shandirwa, Frank Makarati, Donovan Bernard, Walter Musona, Obriel Chirinda, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, and Brian Banda.

They were joined by Saudi-based Gerald Takwara amid revelations by the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) communications department that Tanzania-based Prince Dube was scheduled to join camp late yesterday.

With the bulk of foreign-based players flying straight to Rwanda from their bases, the full Warriors squad is expected to start camp tomorrow.

The Zifa communications department yesterday revealed that the Warriors have been having gym workouts in Kigali.

They held their first field training workout session at Pele Stadium in Kigali yesterday afternoon.

“Prince Dube will be the first to arrive later today (yesterday) among those who didn’t depart from Zimbabwe. Others will start coming in tomorrow including Nakamba and Munetsi,” said the Zifa communications department yesterday.

Three days after taking on Rwanda, the Warriors will battle against Nigeria in their second Group C match also to be played at Huye Stadium.

Zimbabwe was compelled to adopt Rwanda’s Huye Stadium as their home ground as the country does not have a homologated stadium to host international matches.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Washington Arubi (SuperSport United), Martin Mapisa (FC Malaga City), and Marley Tavaziva (Brentford).

Defenders: Tendayi Darikwa (Apollon Limassol), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Munashe Garan’anga (Sheriff Tiraspol), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading).

Midfielders: Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City, Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Gerald Takwara (Ohod), Isaac Mabaya (Liverpool), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos).

Forwards: Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs), Prince Dube (Azam), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), Admiral Muskwe (Exeter City), Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United), Leon Chiwome (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City).

