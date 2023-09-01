Nakamba named in starting line-up

Online Reporter

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba has been named in the starting line-up for his team Luton Town FC that will face English Premier League side West Ham United on Fridays late night match.

Tonight sees Luton Town play their first ever Premier League game at Kenilworth Road! Since gaining promotion to the Premier League. Nakamba who was influential in the Hatter’s promotion from the Championship will face a high-flying West Ham.

Luton Town are on the hunt for their first ever Premier League point tonight. They lost their opening match 4-1 away at Brighton before losing 3-0 last time out at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Tonight will be another really tough test for Rob Edwards’ side but he will be hoping the atmosphere at Kenilworth Road will make a difference for the Hatters.

West Ham United have made a dream start to the Premier League season and could return to the top of the league with a win tonight.

David Moyes’ side have bounced back from losing key man Declan Rice and are unbeaten in their first three Premier League matches, a run that includes impress back-to-back 3-1 wins against Chelsea and Brighton. Ends