Nakamba to leave Aston Villa today

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN international Marvelous Nakamba will leave Aston Villa before the close of the mid-season transfer window at midnight, his agent David Manasseh has confirmed.

Speaking on his client’s future to Birmingham Mail, Manasseh said: “I’m working on it, I’m sure by tomorrow (today) we will have a result.”

Nakamba, who has been told he is not in the coach’s plans will need to move away from Villa if he wants some game time. His contract at Villa is due to run its course at the end of June 2024.

The 29-year-old hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance this season and Unai Emery will allow the midfielder to leave his squad this month after holding talks with a number of players who are surplus to requirements in his team at the start of January.

Nakamba’s final appearance for Villa came against Manchester City in the final day of the 2021/22 season as he didn’t feature in any of the club’s cup games in the 2022/23 period.

The Zimbabwe international did travel with Emery’s squad for the trip to the United Arab Emirates last month and played against Chelsea, but that’s likely to be the last time he plays for the Claret and Blue.

Nakamba made 58 EPL appearances since signing for Villa in August 2019, 29 coming in 2019/20, his maiden season in England.

He followed that up with 13 appearances the next season but has had to grapple with a series of injuries and loss of form.

Nakamba was a key figure in the early days of Steven Gerrard’s reign but a knee injury in December 2021 impacted heavily on his progress. The Zimbabwean, who had fallen out of favor with previous managers Dean Smith, Gerrard and his interim successor Aaron Danks, still found it difficult to get game time under Emery.

Last season, Nakamba had 16 appearances but not played not even a single minute of English Premiership football this year, apart from a few friendly games during the World Cup break. – @innocentskizoe