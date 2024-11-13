NAKAMBAS congratulate ZPC Hwange

[email protected], Lovemore Dube

WARRIORS captain Marvelous Nakamba and his dad have congratulated ZPC Hwange for their promotion into the Castle Lager Premiership.

The club that won the Zifa Southern Region Division One title holds a special place in the Nakamba family.

Marvelous’ father Antony played for the club in the early years of its Division One campaign which has seen the club reap rewards after over 30 years of challenging and playing second fiddle to the likes of AmaZulu, Railstars, Chicken Inn, Chrome, Lancashire, Shushine, Chapungu and Arenel.

“Obviously as a family we are very excited that our home side has been promoted. It holds a special place in our hearts because it is the first professional side my dad played for. If I am not mistaken it may have been in their maiden campaign in Division One.

“Growing up there was always that talk that it was my dad’s team, so naturally I have a soft spot for it.

“Coming from my home town Hwange, where I kicked the first balls, I am happy to see ZPC gain promotion into the Premiership, hoping that the feat will motivate more players from Hwange and surrounding areas that include Jambezi, Lukhosi, Dete, Kamativi, Binga and Victoria Falls, will step up and take up football as a career,” said Marvelous from South Africa where he is in camp with the Warriors.