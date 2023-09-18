Nakamba`s Luton keep waiting

Blessing Malinganiza

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s heroics in the Luton Town midfield continue to go in vain after they suffered another 1-0 defeat at Fulham at the weekend.

This becomes Town’s fourth defeat in a row, leaving them at the foot of the Premier League standings.

And again, Nakamba was among the best performers on the pitch for Hatters, getting a seven in the player ratings by a number of publications.

Luton maintained their defensive posture and carved out more clear-cut opportunities which they failed to convert.

“Had his (Nakamba) work cut out in going up against the impressive Palhinha who showed just why Bayern Munich had been so desperate to sign him.

“Accurate passing all afternoon and maintained the tactical awareness that Edwards had called for, keeping Luton in the game for over an hour until Fulham ultimately broke through,” reported Luton Today as they rated the Hatters.

Despite the defeat. Town coach Rob Edwards lauded the spirit of his side and singled out his defence, which enjoyed the cover of Nakamba, who battled in midfield to win any loose scraps.

“I thought we limited them to very little, defensively very organised. I have seen progression, that’s really good we are going to be disappointed but we are going to believe in the work we are doing,” said Edwards.

Luton host Wolves at Kenilworth Road in their next fixture on Saturday.