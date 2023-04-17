Nakamba’s Luton Town extend unbeaten run

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s Luton Town extended their unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship to 10 games after beating Rotherham United 2-0 at the weekend.

Luton Town have only lost one game in their last 16 games. The victory kept alive their faint hopes of grabbing the other automatic promotion spot behind the already promoted Burnley.

Luton Town are third with 74 points, three ahead of fourth placed Middlesbrough who have 71 and five behind second placed Sheffield United on 79.

Nakamba played the entire 90 minutes against Rotherham and received a late yellow card booking.

The Zimbabwean has come alive since joining the Hatters on loan from Aston Villa. He was voted the Luton Town Player of the Month for March.

The Hwange-bred midfielder has been brilliant for the Rob Edwards-coached side since his deadline day move on loan from Aston Villa.

Edwards spoke on the side’s form after the victory at the weekend.

“We have real momentum at the moment. If it has to be the play-offs we will take that momentum into those games as well.

“That’s ten games unbeaten, so it’s with us and we have to keep that going.

“We deserved it. At the back end of the first half we were outstanding, 20 to 25 minutes of real control, dominated the game and probed really well, just lacked that little bit of a spark.