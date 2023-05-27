Nakamba’s Luton Town promoted to the Premier League

Luton Town have been promoted to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history after defeating Coventry City in the playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.

The two sides could not be separated over the course of 120 minutes of play with Luton taking the lead in the 23rd minute through Jordan Clark but being pegged back by Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer in the 66th minute.

The game remained 1-1 at extra-time until Luton thought they had won the game when Joe Taylor capitalised on substitute Jonathan Panzo’s mistake and scored only to see his goal quickly disallowed by VAR for handball.

However, Luton won the eventual penalty shoot-out 6-5 after Fankaty Dabo missed a decisive spot-kick.

It is the first time Luton will play in the Premier League having not played in the top division since they were relegated during the 1991-92 season just before the Premier League was started.

Luton found themselves in the National League for the first time in the club’s history in 2009 and spent five years in the fifth division before they were promoted back to League Two.

They have since progressed through the divisions, making it to the Championship in the 2019-20 season, and made it to the playoff semi-finals last season, being beaten by Huddersfield Town.-