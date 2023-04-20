Nakamba’s Luton Town seal playoff spot

Innocent Kurira

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s Luton Town have sealed a playoff spot after playing to a 1-1 draw against Reading on Wednesday evening at the Madejski Stadium.

The Hatters are third on the Sky Bet Championship table with 75 points from 43 matches.

They need to be in top six to make the playoffs, a feat they have sealed with three games to the season end. Luton will now have a shot at trying to secure a spot in the English Premier League via the playoffs.

Burnley who top the table with 92 points and second placed Sheffield on 82 points are set to get automatic promotion while Luton Town , Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackburn look set to battle it out in the playoffs.

Nakamba has been enjoying his game at Luton since joining on loan from Aston Villa. Since his arrival at Kenilworrth Road on loan from Aston Villa at the end of January, Luton Town have only lost one match, a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley.

The Zimbabwean midfielder, who started and played the entire 90 minutes against Reading was voted the Luton Town Player of the Month for March and also won the Player of the Match accolade in his team’s come from behind 3-1 win over Blackpool on April 10. – @innocentskizoe