  • Today Mon, 08 Jul 2024

Naked man found dead

Naked man found dead

 Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]

POLICE in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred near a power line in Mabvuku.

In a statement on X, police said on 4 July Eneresi Steni (24) was murdered and he was found naked with deep cuts all over his body.

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments