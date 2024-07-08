Naked man found dead
Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]
POLICE in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred near a power line in Mabvuku.
In a statement on X, police said on 4 July Eneresi Steni (24) was murdered and he was found naked with deep cuts all over his body.
Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station.
