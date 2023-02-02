Nama @21 nominees out on Tuesday

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE nominees for the 21st edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) slated for February 25 in Harare are set to be announced next Tuesday.

Enock “Mr Putiti” Munhenga, popularly known as ExQ, an urban grooves musician who was a hit in the early 2000s is part of the star-studded lineup set to showcase their flair in art on the night of the awards ceremony.

Performing at the awards ceremony will be a star-studded line-up of artistes from across genres – Gemma Griffiths, Herman, Poptain, Feli Nandi, Obert Dube, Mathias Mhere, Saintfloew, Holy 10, Freeman, Ammara Brown, DJ Tamuka, ExQ, Ishan, Dhayaan Kumar, Andrea the Vocalist, Annatoria, Juntal, Hope Masike, Mwenje Mathole, Mai Titi, Leo Magozz, Tocky Vybz, Adrian Marr and Mimmie Tarukwana. More artistes are yet to be added.

The announcement will be made on the Nama Facebook page as from 11am.

The awards ceremony will be held at traditional venue at the Harare International Conference Centre.

This year’s awards are running under the theme “Unlocking Dreams” which speaks to the coming of age of the Namas.

Organisers of the event, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen told Chronicle Showbiz that preparations are going on smoothly as they await the big day.

“The official announcement of Nama nominees will be on Tuesday 7 February 2023. A lot of groundwork is happening at the moment to get things in place and we are geared up for the big day,” said Kitchen.

The upcoming awards are set to be a double celebration of 21 years of existence and ExQ’s 21 years in the music industry.

– @mthabisi_mthire