Nama Awards return to Bulawayo for 22nd edition

THE National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) are back for their 22nd edition, and this time they are coming to Bulawayo, the country’s cultural hub. The city will host the prestigious event for the third time on 24 February at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

The theme of the ceremony is Kwan22, which echoes the popular Bulawayo phrase, KoNtuthu Ziyathunqa.

The ceremony will feature a dazzling array of artistes, including Tamy Moyo, Albert Nyathi, Baba Harare, Bhekiwe, Msiz’Kay, MJ Sings, Master H, Calvin Mangena, Everton Mlalazi, Noluntu J, Ngoma iNgoma and some surprise acts, as announced by the organisers. They will showcase and celebrate the amazing talent that Zimbabwe has to offer in the arts sector.

One of the organisers, Tinashe Kitchen of Jacaranda Culture Media Corporation, said the preparations are in their final stages.

“We are extremely excited to showcase and celebrate the amazing talent that Zimbabwe has to offer. Rehearsals for the event started in December with artistes coming in batches for recording and concept development. Stage rehearsals and choreography started in January, while full show rehearsals started in the first week of February.

“It has been an incredible journey to get to this point. Working with artistes from all over the country to bring this event together has not been easy, but we are grateful for their cooperation and high levels of commitment to uplifting the arts in Zimbabwe. The Nation of Zimbabwe is in for an amazing show,”: he said.

