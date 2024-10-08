Nama calls for submissions for next year’s ceremony

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) are officially open for submissions, inviting artists and cultural visionaries across Zimbabwe to showcase their outstanding achievements in the arts and culture sector.

On social media, Nama posted, “Calling all artists and cultural visionaries! The National Arts Merit Awards are here! Celebrate and recognise outstanding achievements in the arts and culture of Zimbabwe. Sumbit your entries now and let your talent shine!”

In a recent press conference held in Harare, Napoleon Nyanhi, executive director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), announced the updated submission process.

Reflecting on technological advancements, Nyanhi confirmed that traditional CDs and DVDs will no longer be accepted. Instead, artists are encouraged to submit their works via memory sticks or online links.

“These changes to Nama are the result of a nationwide consultation process conducted by the NACZ board of directors in 2022,” Nyanhi explained.

“We sought feedback from the arts sector on the effectiveness of the awards, culminating in two stakeholder meetings in Bulawayo and Harare. This allowed us to interrogate the Nama categories and awarding process thoroughly.”

The Nama 2024 edition will accept works of art produced between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024. The submission period is now officially open, with Nyanhi encouraging all eligible Zimbabwean nationals and residents to apply. Artists can submit their entries online or by visiting the NACZ offices directly.

As the countdown to Nama 2024 begins, artists are urged to seize this opportunity to highlight their creativity and contributions to Zimbabwe's rich cultural landscape. Submissions will not only celebrate individual achievements but also elevate the arts community as a whole.