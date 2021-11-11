Nama calls on creatives to submit entries before November 30 deadline

Mbulelo Mpofu/Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporters

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has called on arts creatives to submit entries for their works to be considered for the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) 20th edition.

Entries close on November 30 with the awards slated for February next year.

This year’s ceremony will be run under the theme “Zimbabwe and Beyond #AmaLevels”. It is meant to celebrate artistes who are waving the country’s flag high across various artistic disciplines, both locally and beyond our borders.

NACZ said works to be considered are within a time frame from December 1, 2019 to the closing day of submissions, November 30 this year. This comes as last year, the awards were cancelled and replaced with the Nama [email protected] awards which honoured living legendary creatives.

NACZ communication and marketing manager, Rodney Ruwende said arts creatives should take up the opportunity to be recognised for their works.

“NACZ encourages stakeholders in the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) who intend to submit their works for consideration for the 20th Nama to be held in February 2022 that the deadline for the submission of works is the 30th of November, 2021.

“We would like to remind production houses, studios, stables, galleries, organisations, associations, groups, artists and monitors that they can submit their entries physically at designated submission points or online through the NACZ website,” said Ruwende.

He said the collection of entry forms and submission of entries can be done at the NACZ head office, provincial offices and any of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe offices in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare.

“Online entry forms can be downloaded at www.natartszim.org.zw <http://www.natartszim.org.zw>. All entries must be accompanied by the artiste’s product(s) in the form of videotapes, cassettes, flash drives, CDs, pictures or books. Where it is not possible to submit artworks online, they may still be submitted in person at the above-listed places for use in the adjudication,” said Ruwende.

Nama executive director Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi underscored the need for creatives to act fast and heed the call of the awards.

“We are encouraging all creatives to submit their work from the last two years. This is the first time something like this has happened at Nama and we will surely make it a memorable occasion,” said Napster adding that winners in their respective categories will each receive a trophy and a certificate.

Below are the categories in which creatives can submit their works:

Music Awards

Outstanding Female Musician

Outstanding Male Musician

Outstanding Song

Outstanding Album

Literary Awards

Outstanding Fiction Book

Outstanding Children’s Book

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

Dance Awards

Outstanding Female Dancer

Outstanding Male Dancer

Outstanding Dance Group

Outstanding Choreographer

Theatre Awards

Outstanding Actor

Outstanding Actress

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Outstanding Director

Visual Arts Awards

Outstanding Mix-Media Work

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

Outstanding Exhibition

Media Awards

Outstanding Journalist Print

Outstanding Journalist TV

Outstanding Journalist Radio

Outstanding Online Media

Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Comedian

Outstanding Poet

Film and Television

Outstanding Actor

Outstanding Actress

Outstanding Music Video

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)

Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film)

Promoter of the year

— @eMKlass_49/@mthabisi_mthire