Nama Film Festival builds up excitement ahead of #Kwan22 edition

Mbulelo Mpofu

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch for this year’s National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) ceremony, with the Nama Film Festival set to enthral audiences in the lead-up.

Celebrating its 22nd edition under the theme “#Kwan22”, Nama is scheduled to take place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) Hall 3 in Bulawayo on February 24.

The film festival, running from January 26 to 27 at Bulawayo’s Ster-Kinekor cinemas, is poised to showcase the finest films in the country, including Nama-nominated pieces like Ngoda, Cry Freedom and See Me.

In a press statement, Nama reaffirmed its commitment to being the premier arts promoter in Zimbabwe, with event managers Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) collaborating with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) to shine a spotlight on the rapidly rising entertainment industry.

“Nama remains committed to producing high-profile platforms that uplift the arts in Zimbabwe. With the film festival, we aim to spotlight one of Zimbabwe’s fastest-rising entertainment industries. Workshops with leading Zimbabwean and international filmmakers will also be held to educate and inform aspiring filmmakers,” stated the release.

Tinashe Kitchen, the director of JCMC, emphasised the organisation’s focus on artistes and their talents.

“Our focus is always on the artiste; we seek to showcase the immense talent that this country has, both during and after the Nama awards themselves. It is important that such initiatives continue long after the awards ceremony to create value for our artistes and help them fulfil their dreams,” Kitchen said.

Complementing the Nama Film Festival, a #Kwan22 Community Tour is scheduled on January 20, allowing the public to engage with Bulawayo artistes Mzoe7 and Asaph at the Bulawayo City Hall. This initiative aims to further connect the local community with artistes.

Last year, the #Kwan22 Performance Tour brought Bhekiwe and DJ Umlungu Omnyama to King’s Kraal, providing art enthusiasts with a unique interactive experience. The award ceremony itself promises top-tier entertainment, featuring performances by Tamy Moyo, Albert Nyathi, Baba

Harare, Bhekiwe, Msiz’kay, MJ Sings, Master H, Calvin Mangena, Everton Mlalazi, Noluntu J and Ngoma iNgoma. – @MbuleloMpofu