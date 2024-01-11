NAMA #KWAN22 community tour on cards

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

THE highly anticipated 22nd edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) is set to make its mark in Bulawayo with the #KWAN22 Community Tour.

The event, scheduled to take place at the Bulawayo City Hall on 20 January from 12 pm to 4 pm, promises an exciting opportunity for residents to meet and celebrate their very own local talents.

Headlining the event will be renowned artists Asaph and Mzoe7, who are set to captivate the audience with their trademark exceptional performances.

In addition to the entertainment, attendees will have the chance to win exciting giveaways throughout the day.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Mzoe7 shared his thoughts on the significance of NAMA coming to Bulawayo.

“People should come and celebrate their creatives on this day. There are a lot of prizes and giveaways on the day. NAMA is coming to Bulawayo, and I believe it’s bringing out the best of our local creatives. I am humbled to be engaged by the institution and am looking forward to meeting our people and celebrating with them,” he said.

The NAMA #KWAN22 Community Tour aims to showcase the immense talent and creativity that exists within Bulawayo.

The National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in the arts and culture sector in Zimbabwe.

