Nama legend, stone sculptor Sylvester Mubayi dies

The late Sylvester Mubayi pictured with Tim and Emma Haire from Shona Sculpture Gallery at his workshop in Chitungwiza

Showbiz Reporter

Veteran internationally acclaimed and a member of the first-generation stone sculptors, Sylvester Mubayi (80) has died.

Mubayi died last night at 10:30pm at Citimed Hospital in Chitungwiza after a short illness.

The Director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), Nicholas Moyo described the late legendary artist as an endearing symbol of the development of stone sculpting and how this form of art that is uniquely Zimbabwean penetrated the world market.

“With his best works being flaunted in several world museums, galleries, public places and universities, including private collections, Sylvester together with others of his ilk (both living and dead), are the epitome of Zimbabwean stone sculpting art and their footprints will forever remain embossed on the international art scene, particularly stone carving,” Moyo said.

He said the death of Mubayi had robbed the visual arts sector of a founding practitioner who had become a fountain of wisdom for both aspiring and practising professionals in the visual arts sector.

“He was one of the last surviving links to the early days of modern Zimbabwean stone sculpting and had become the leading light in grooming and mentoring other visual artists, especially at Chitungwiza Arts Centre where he was based for many years.”

Mubayi was born in 1942 and joined the Tengenenge Sculpture Community in 1967 as one of its first members and later worked at the Workshop School founded by Frank McEwen in Vukutu. He also served as an artist in residence at the Chapungu Sculpture Park.

In 1969, he scooped the Ernest Oppenheimer Memorial Award subsequently bagging other accolades and recognitions from the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ). Between 1967 and 1990, Mubayi blossomed into a national and international icon through his regular participation in high-profile exhibitions, most of them hosted by the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

The spectacular exhibitions that he participated in include Solo Exhibition, Somerset, UK, Custom and Legend: A Culture in Stone, Kew Gardens, London and Sculpture Contemporaine des Shona d’Afrique, Musée Rodin, and Paris amongst others. In 1991, Mubayi was also included as one of the top ten sculptors in the world by The Guardian Newspaper of the United Kingdom.

The late visual artist was a major participant in most of the group and solo exhibitions hosted by the Chapungu Sculpture Park and Matombo Gallery, aesthetic spaces run by the late Roy Guthrie and Roy Cook respectively in the 1980s. In 2017 the revered artist made history by being the first artist from the older generation to attend and participate in the 57th Venice Biennale where his works were curated by Raphael Chikukwa the current Executive Director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe who described working with the late Mubayi as a learning experience.

“As the Executive Director of the NGZ who worked with Sekuru Shumba Mubayi for the Zimbabwe Pavillion at the Venice Biennale as his curator, I learned a lot. Another veteran artist has gone and his works stand tall in the front of the gallery, sculpture garden and our permanent collection,” Chikukwa said.

Last year, Mubayi was awarded the NAMA [email protected] awards together with 40 other luminaries of the Cultural and Creative sector as part of the country’s 40th Independence celebrations for their contribution to the development of the Arts in Zimbabwe.

Moyo said the late Mubayi will be remembered by many as a venerated old man and one of the first generation of Zimbabwean stone sculptors to achieve international exposure and acclaim.

“His works, like most first-generation stone sculptors of his time, were heavily influenced by highly cherished values and beliefs. It is heartening to note that as an elder practitioner, he taught and advised the younger members of his community through metaphor and storytelling as his sculptures always told stories.

“The Board Management and staff at the NACZ send their sincerest condolences to the Mubayi family. May his soul rest in Peace,” Moyo said.

Mourners are gathered at house number 10990 Nehanda Road Zengeza 4 in Chitungwiza. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.